PennDOT invests $13M in Philadelphia traffic safety projects: What we know

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a $13 million investment through the Automated Speed Enforcement program to fund six traffic safety projects across Philadelphia, aiming to make travel safer for everyone.

What we know:

PennDOT said the $13 million investment will support projects like expanding speed enforcement cameras, upgrading intersections, and installing traffic-calming measures at schools and on busy corridors.

The funding comes from fines collected through the Automated Speed Enforcement program, which was made permanent and expanded by recent state legislation, according to PennDOT.

"Dangerous driver behavior – like speeding – makes everyone on the road less safe. This program aims to discourage speeding and change people’s behavior, and invest those funds back in the community, in projects that help keep everyone safe," PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said.

The projects include $500,000 for more speed cameras, $1.5 million for planning permanent safety improvements, $5 million for upgrades on Frankford Avenue, 52nd Street, Hunting Park Avenue, and Germantown Avenue, and $2 million each for intersection improvements, corridor upgrades, and traffic calming at 100 schools.

Why you should care:

The upgrades are designed to reduce crashes, improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, and make Philadelphia’s roads safer for everyone, PennDOT said.

Improvements like curb extensions, new crosswalks, and speed humps are expected to calm traffic and improve visibility, especially near schools and busy streets.

PennDOT said these projects support the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing commitment to safer travel and build on $49.7 million already invested in traffic safety through the Automated Speed Enforcement program.

The backstory:

The Automated Speed Enforcement program began as a pilot on Roosevelt Boulevard and was expanded to more corridors after new legislation in 2023.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority administers the program, while PennDOT uses the fines collected to fund safety upgrades across the city.

What we don't know:

PennDOT has not released a timeline for when each project will begin or finish, or a full list of the 100 schools set to receive speed humps.