At least 10 hurt after bus veers off road in Hammonton, police say

Multiple people have been hurt after a New Jersey Transit bus veered off the Atlantic City Expressway and into the woods, stopping after it hit a tree.

The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. in Hammonton in Atlantic County.

Police say at least 10 people were hurt, but most suffered non-life threatening injuries.

SKYFOX was over the scene and showed the bus in the middle of trees in an embankment.

The right lane of the expressway was blocked, while traffic was able to get by the crash site by using the center and left lanes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter