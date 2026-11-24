The Brief A 36-year-old Delaware woman is accused of fatally shooting her father in the parking lot of a shopping center on Monday morning. The victim's granddaughter was standing nearby when the victim was shot while seated inside his vehicle. Delaware State Police have not released the names of the suspect and victim.



A woman is facing murder charges as investigators say she shot and killed her father in the parking lot of a Delaware shopping center on Monday morning.

What we know:

Delaware State Police announced the arrest of a 36-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her father in the parking lot of Fox Run Shopping Center in Bear, Delaware.

Police responded to the shopping center around 10 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. Investigators say a bystander who witnessed the deadly shooting struck the fleeing suspect with their car to prevent her from leaving the scene.

It's believed the shooting happened when the suspect met with her father and his granddaughter to exchange items before they traveled to Georgia. Police say the teenage granddaughter is the suspect's daughter.

With the teenager standing close by, investigators say the woman shot and killed her father while he was seated inside his vehicle. The young girl was not injured, according to police.

The suspect has been charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and weapons charges.

What we don't know:

Delaware State Police have not identified the suspect or the victim.