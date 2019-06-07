Authorities investigate police-involved shooting at Langhorne 7-Eleven

Police in Bucks County are investigating a police-involved shooting at a 7-Eleven in Langhorne.

The incident occurred after 10 p.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven on Pine Street.

According to investigators, one suspect was shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the second suspect, 66-year-old John Sugalski, fled the scene and was later apprehended by officers.

Sugalski was charged with robbery and conspiracy among other crimes. He was arraigned Friday morning.

The FBI and several local agencies continue to investigate this incident.