Man attacked by group during attempted armed robbery at Suburban Station in Center City: police

The Brief A man was assaulted during an attempted robbery at Suburban Station early Tuesday morning. Police say the victim was attacked by three suspects after disarming one who was armed with a knife. The suspects fled on a westbound SEPTA train, and no arrests have been made.



A man was assaulted during an attempted robbery at Suburban Station in Center City early Tuesday morning, according to Philadelphia police.

What we know:

Police say officers from the 9th Police District responded around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, after a victim arrived at Jefferson University Hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, a 50-year-old Black man was approached by three suspects on the westbound platform at Suburban Station, near the 1500 block of Market Street.

Police say one of the suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim was able to disarm one suspect who was holding a knife, but the three suspects then punched and kicked him.

After the assault, police say the suspects fled the scene on a westbound SEPTA train.

The investigation

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation by Central Detectives.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-685-3093.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).