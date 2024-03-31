Autistic child, mother saved after being trapped in house fire: officials

article

A mother and child are safe after officials say their home in Burlington was on fire.

At around 8:19 p.m. fire crews were called to a residence in Burlington off of Rt. 130.

According to Mayor Barry W. Conaway, one person was trapped inside the home and fire crews were able to break the window and save an autistic kid and their mother.

"Unsure of conditions, but both were transported to a local hospital. Fire is out now. Still trying to determine how the fire started," said Mayor Barry W. Conaway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



