Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, New Castle County
3
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Mercer County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County

Home Design beds recalled; could break or collapse during use

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 5:46PM
Recalls
FOX TV Digital Team
Bed-recalled-due-to-injury-risk.jpg article

More than 500,000 Upholstered Low Profile Standard and Platform Beds made by Home Design have been recalled because the items broke or collapsed, resulting in injuries to people. (Photo courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission)

A large recall was issued for more than 500,000 beds sold at several retailers after reports that the items broke or collapsed, resulting in injuries to people. 

Home Design was informed of 36 injuries and 128 incidents of beds breaking, sagging or collapsing during use, the Consumer Product Safety Commission noted in a release. 

The Upholstered Low Profile Standard and Platform Beds were sold at Wayfair, Walmart.com, and Overstock.com between July 2018 and November 2023, with prices ranging from $100 to $300.

RELATED: Quaker oats recall expands amid salmonella fears

This recall affects more than 527,177 beds in the U.S. and 55,847 in Canada. 

Home Design and the CPSC are urging consumers to stop using the recalled beds and to call the company to receive free replacement slats and rails. 

RELATED: Children’s bunk beds recalled over fall, impact hazards

To receive a free repair, consumers must send an image of the bed, the law label, and proof of purchase to recall@homedesign-us.com. Home Design said the company is also calling people who bought the bed. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 