Beloved Gloucester County K-9 dies, leaving residents questioning what happened

There are lingering questions regarding the death of a Gloucester County fire marshal K-9. Residents packed a Wednesday night commissioners meeting, many wearing ‘Justice for Ember’ t-shirts, demanding answers about how the beloved K-9, specially trained in arson investigations, died.

"Clearly, something happened. Something very tragic," resident Jacqueline Vigilante said. "But, what we know is it was hidden. It was undisclosed."

Commissioner Director Frank DiMarco acknowledged he received a phone call Ember died in a county vehicle on August 12th while in the care of her handler, Fire Marshall Shawn Layton, and it was a tragic accident, but no further details were available and the incident is under investigation by the county prosecutor.

"I can’t put an end date to it because it is ongoing, but it will be complete, thorough. It will be even-handed and we will exhaust our effort to get all the facts in hand and get proper analysis of facts," Gloucester County Chief Detective, Tom Gilbert, explained.

That was not enough of an answer for many at the meeting, including Commissioner Chris Konowel. "Why did it take an anonymous phone call to me, telling me what went on four days after the supposed event happened? That’s what I want to know."

"I’m very upset. I’m beside myself. We want justice for Ember. She deserves a memorial," Justine Evans commented. "It’s just unacceptable. Nobody is being held accountable. There’s no transparency at all."

Fire Marshall Shawn Layton is on a leave of absence from his job.