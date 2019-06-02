Bensalem apartment fire affects 12 residences; no injuries reported

article

Residents of a Bensalem apartment complex are impacted as a fire races through a building in the complex.

Officials say multiple Bensalem volunteer fire companies responded to the fire call Sunday, about 4:45 p.m. at the Franklin Commons Apartments.

Firefighters battled the blaze which was within two second floor apartments.

No injuries were reported, but 12 apartments were impacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.