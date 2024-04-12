Expand / Collapse search

This New Jersey town outranked all others as the best place to live

By Daniel Miller
Published  April 12, 2024 1:59pm EDT
Real Estate
Fox TV Stations
d786ac32- article

FILE-People walk down a street in a metropolitan area in 2022. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

There are many factors to consider when figuring out a place to call home. Whether it’s a city's job market, housing affordability, or diversity, the criteria are different for everyone.

Money, a financial magazine and website, recently assembled their own list of the best places to live in 2024. The borough of Metuchen, New Jersey topped their list.

RELATED: The best places to live in the US for 2024, according to report

Real estate settlement: Impact for buyers & sellers

Real estate developer Uri Man shares insight on how this settlement is shaking up the entire housing market

To create the list, Money compared these locations based on data including the health of the local job market, the average housing costs borne by homeowners and renters, the percentage of residents in poverty, and the quality of public schools.

Instead of ranking the cities on its list numerically, Money put them into five categories: "Suburbs with a soul," "hidden gems," "new boomtowns," "not just college towns," and "culture hubs."

According to Money, their list also highlights cities with "thoughtful policy, civic engagement, and community spirit — each with its own identity." 

RELATED: Best places to raise a family in 2024, according to this report

Here are Money's best places to live in 2024. 

List: Best places to live 2024

  1. Metuchen, New Jersey
  2. Ybor City (Tampa), Florida
  3. Chattanooga, Tennessee
  4. Portland, Maine
  5. Cincinnati, Ohio
  6. Babcock Ranch, Florida
  7. Bisbee, Arizona
  8. La Crosse, Wisconsin
  9. Thomasville, Georgia
  10. Camas, Washington
  11. Eureka Springs, Arkansas
  12. Brevard, North Carolina
  13. Fruita, Colorado
  14. Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
  15. Milford, Connecticut
  16. Durham, North Carolina
  17. Ogden, Utah
  18. Kalamazoo, Michigan
  19. Lexington, Kentucky
  20. Eugene, Oregon
  21. Fayetteville, Arkansas
  22. Oneonta, New York
  23. Knoxville, Tennessee
  24. Northampton, Massachusetts
  25. Lawrence, Kansas

LINK: To see the complete list of cities, according to Money, click here

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 



 