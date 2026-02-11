Camden firefighter laid to rest after fire boat maintenance accident on Delaware River

The Brief Camden Fire Captain Howard Bennett was honored at a ‘Celebration of Life’ after dying during a fire boat maintenance accident. Bennett, 60, fell into the frozen Delaware River and was submerged for nearly 30 minutes before being rescued. He was posthumously promoted to captain and planned to retire later this year.



Family, firefighters and the Camden community gathered to remember Captain Howard Bennett, a longtime member of the Camden Fire Department, after his death during a fire boat maintenance accident.

Final farewell for a Camden fire captain

Bennett, 60, died after falling into the frozen Delaware River on February 5th during what the department described as routine fire boat maintenance. He was submerged for nearly 30 minutes before being rescued by fellow firefighters and rushed to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Today we celebrate Howard’s life, we honor him for his 27 years with the City of Camden," said a speaker during the service. "Firefighter Bennett has completed his tour of duty and his life. Be safe until we meet again," was heard in the final radio call.

Hundreds of firefighters from across the region attended the memorial, wearing patches from their respective departments. The procession traveled through Camden County, including Bennett’s hometown of Maple Shade, with his body atop a fire engine he once worked on.

Community and department reflect on Bennett’s legacy

Bennett was known as a dependable mentor and skilled carpenter who enjoyed teaching others. Many of the firefighters honoring him were those he had trained over the years.

"Law enforcement, fire department, first responders share a risk of giving their life and that’s the role we play, that’s the job we took on, we understand, but this is never something we want to experience," said Chief Jesse Flax of the Camden Fire Department.

Bennett is survived by his wife Fran and two children. Governor Mikie Sherill and Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen spoke at the Celebration of Life at Camden’s Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. "Days like today you start to understand the heart that’s inside the uniform. In moments like this you understand the humanity of these individuals that serve," said Carstarphen.

Bennett was posthumously promoted to captain and had planned to retire later this year.