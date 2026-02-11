Funeral service held Wednesday for Camden firefighter who died during incident on Delaware River

The Brief A funeral service will be held on Wednesday for Camden firefighter Howard Bennett. Bennett died during a maintenance operation on a fire boat on the Delaware River. The service will begin around 12:30 p.m. at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday for a Camden firefighter who died during a fire boat maintenance operation at a marina on the Delaware River last week.

Firefighter Howard Bennett, 60, will be remembered during a Celebration of Life service held at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The backstory:

Bennett, a Maple Shade resident, fell into the icy Delaware River while inspecting a fire boat at Wiggins Park Marina last Thursday.

Bennett, who spent nearly 30 years with the Camden Fire Department, was pulled from the water after about 30 minutes.

He was rushed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was pronounced dead.

What they're saying:

Bennett is remembered as a husband and father, who was "a steady presence whose love and care made life feel safer just by being there."

"Everybody loved him," said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. "Twenty-seven years, someone touches individual lives, and you get to know the fire department — they’re family with each other — and this one’s going to be a hard one to swallow."

Mayor Carstarphen has ordered all flags at Camden municipal buildings to fly at half-staff to honor Bennett's service to the community.