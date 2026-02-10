Camden County plan to move prison to Winslow Township draws strong opposition

The Brief More than 100 residents packed a Winslow Township meeting to oppose a proposed regional prison. The plan would close Camden County Prison and move it to a new facility at the Ancora Psychiatric Hospital site, opening in 2031. Township officials say discussions are still preliminary and urge residents to stay informed through public meetings.



A plan to build a regional prison on the grounds of Ancora Psychiatric Hospital in Winslow Township drew heated debate at a township committee meeting, with residents voicing strong opposition and concerns about being left out of the process.

Residents voice concerns at township meeting

What we know:

More than 100 residents filled the municipal building to express frustration over the proposed 2,000-bed prison, which would replace Camden County Prison and is scheduled to open in 2031.

Many attendees said they felt kept in the dark about the project and demanded township leaders take a stand against it.

"If you had any balls, you would pass a resolution to tell the state we do not want a 2000-bed prison in our township," said Liz Capoferri, a Winslow Township resident. "Why aren't you strong enough to listen to your constituents and shut this thing down," said Capoferri.

Some residents said they were disappointed with the committee’s response and lack of clear opposition to the plan. "I'm disappointed tonight even more. More residents are here. More residents want you to support them, and you are not doing it and haven't said how you feel," said Marcie Tomasello, a resident.

The meeting was marked by vocal outbursts and calls for more transparency, with some attendees urging the committee to represent the community’s interests.

A few residents support township officials

The other side:

Not everyone in the crowd opposed the township’s handling of the situation. "Work together. You all come here tonight to attack our mayor and governing body about a prison that she has nothing to do with. It's the state," said Mamie Brown, a resident.

Mayor Marie Lawrence addressed the crowd, saying the township’s involvement is limited and that discussions about the regional prison are still in early stages. "My understanding in discussions regarding this are preliminary at best," said Mayor Lawrence.

The mayor also said that much of the information circulating is not confirmed. "At this time and until its factual, and you heard me factual information is received regarding this regional project, the township is in no position to take any position," said Lawrence.

The mayor told residents that Camden County and others involved in the proposed regional facility will hold public meetings, and updates will be posted on the Winslow Township website so residents can stay informed and make their voices heard.

The meeting was the second on the matter, reflecting ongoing concern and debate in the community about the future of the proposed prison.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when or if the township will take an official position on the proposed prison, or what specific steps will be taken next in the planning process.