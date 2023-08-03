Beyoncé selling $157 'listening-only' tickets for ‘Renaissance’ tour, angering fans

article

Beyoncé’s "Renaissance" tour is one of the popular events out now, and the Grammy-winner has found a new way to cash in on its success, and some fans are upset.

The "Drunk in Love" singer is selling tickets for $157 for a seat behind the stage with no view of the show, Fortune.com reported.

This new ticket price was made available to fans during the singer's New Jersey show, where people had a choice to purchase the limited-view tickets.

Some people wasted no time expressing their displeasure on social media about the "listening-only" tickets.

One person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote "What’s next? Smelling-only tickets? That’s straight up insulting to the fans. How much more money do these celebrities need?"

"I would rather stay home," another wrote.

"Beyoncé selling $200 tickets for a LISTENING ONLY experience is hysterical. This lady is detached from reality," a user posted.

Fans who want a better view of the singer and the elaborate show will have to pay double for the concert.

Ticket prices may vary depending on where you're sitting, but based on the average prices on sites like Ticketmaster and Stub Hub, fans can expect to pay more than $300 for decent seats.

Beyoncé’s 56-date tour kicked off in May in Stockholm, Sweden. Her U.S. dates began July 12 with a show in Philadelphia.

Other U.S. stops include Minneapolis, Detroit, Chicago, New York, DC, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, and Houston.

"Renaissance," Beyoncé‘s highly acclaimed dancehall album, is a follow-up to 2016’s "Lemonade." In the years since "Lemonade" was released, Beyoncé has also been featured on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of "Savage" and opened the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of her song "Be Alive," from the film "King Richard."

You can see the full list of tour cities on Beyoncé‘s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



