How much will it snow this weekend in Philadelphia? Timing, snowfall totals, and more

The Brief Measurable snowfall is expected this weekend across the Philadelphia area. Forecasters expect the snow to start as rain in some places overnight Saturday, before changing over to widespread snow by Sunday morning. Philadelphia and places along the I-95 corridor are expected to get more than 2 inches of snow.



Get your hats, gloves and boots ready!

Widespread snowfall is expected this weekend across the Philadelphia area, with several inches in some places that may require you to dust off the snow shovels and sprinkle some rock salt.

When will it start snowing?

What we know:

The latest weather models show snow starting to fall in the Philadelphia suburbs and areas to the north around 11 p.m. Saturday. Parts of South Jersey will see rain before precipitation changes to snow as temperatures drop.

Snow will become more widespread during the early morning hours on Sunday, with the rain-snow line pushing south along the coast of New Jersey.

Everyone is expected to see snow falling during the mid-morning hours, and the flakes will hang around until sometime after noon.

Snowfall totals

By the numbers:

Forecasters believe Sunday's storm is capable of producing several inches of snow in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

The latest models show more than 2 inches of snow forecasted in Philadelphia and similar totals in the surrounding areas.

Ditto for places along the I-95 corridor and interior parts of the Garden State, including Burlington County.

Forecasters expect the highest snowfall totals of up to 3 inches in South Jersey and the northern tip of Delaware.

Bitter cold temperatures ahead

Local perspective:

Before the snow rolls in, temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be bitterly cold with blustery winds to make temps feel even colder.

Temperatures will tumble for Sunday's snow storm with highs only reaching the freezing point.

The cold conditions will continue on Monday through the middle of the week when a cold snap on Wednesday will see temps climb into the mid-40s.