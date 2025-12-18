3 kids safe after falling through partially frozen lake in Mount Holly

The Brief A boy and two girls fell through a partially frozen lake in Mount Holly on Wednesday afternoon. The boy was able to make it to land by himself, and the two girls were guided to shore by police. Police caution that "no ice in our area should ever be considered safe."



A boy and two girls are safe after police say all three fell through a partially frozen lake Wednesday in Mount Holly.

What we know:

Officers from the Mount Holly Township Police Department were called to Woolman Lake on Wednesday afternoon after the children fell through the ice.

Police say a boy was able to reach land before officers arrived, but two girls remained partially submerged in chest-deep icy water.

Officers helped guide the girls closer to the shoreline by using a rope and both girls were safely pulled from the water, according to police.

All three children were taken to Virtua Hospital as a precaution due to cold water exposure, police said.

Members of the Westampton Fire Department helped retrieve the children's personal property from the water.

What they're saying:

Police are using this incident to remind the public that "no ice in our area should ever be considered safe, regardless of recent cold temperatures or appearance."

"Ice thickness can vary significantly and unpredictably, even within the same body of water," police said. "We strongly encourage parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers of frozen lakes and waterways."