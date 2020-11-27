Black Friday shoppers in NJ, Pa brave pandemic for holiday deals

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, shoppers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey were out early to score Black Friday deals in preparation for Christmastime.

The hot item this year is the newly-released and uber-expensive Playstation 5. Shoppers looking to avoid the crowds and shop online will be disappointed to find that most online retailers are sold out of the fifth iteration of the popular game console.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley was outside GameStop in Cherry Hill where some camped out overnight in hopes of getting their hands on the $500 game system. The lines were manageable during the early morning hours, but soon grew down the strip mall past the doors of the Planet Fitness.

A GameStop manager told FOX 29 that the store had less than 10 Playstation consoles. Just before the first 10 customers were allowed inside at 7 a.m. the store posted a sign saying they only had 2 systems left.

Meanwhile, at the King of Prussia Mall in Montgomery County, FOX 29's Alex George observed more measured crowds at the Walmart. The store opened at 5 a.m. and welcomed a steady flow of foot traffic throughout the morning.

Advertisement

Some stores like Dick's Sporting Goods have purposefully made their Black Friday deals last throughout the next several days in order to alleviate crowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the CDC, shopping in a crowded store puts individuals at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus. Dr. Mike Cirigliano said crowding at stores after Thanksgiving get-togethers is an added layer of concern.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest