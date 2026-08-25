Body of woman who helped struggling young swimmer to safety in Delaware River found

The Brief The body of 33-year-old Priscila Alvares Pereira Dos Santos was found 20 feet offshore on Tuesday. Police believe she entered the Delaware River on Monday at Amico Island Park to help a child struggling in the water and never resurfaced. The official cause of death has not been released at this time.



Police in Burlington County have recovered the body of a woman who went missing in the Delaware River while helping a struggling young swimmer make it to shore on Monday.

What we know:

The body of Priscila Alvares Pereira Dos Santos, 33, was found 20 feet offshore at Amico Island Park on Tuesday morning, police reported.

Officers from the Delran Police Department were called to the beach near Norman Avenue just before 4 p.m. Monday for reports of a possible drowning.

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Investigators determined that an adult woman entered the Delaware River to save a juvenile girl struggling in the water.

The woman successfully pushed the young girl toward the bank, where bystanders pulled the child safely onto the shore, investigators say. However, during the rescue, the woman went underwater and failed to resurface.

The search was briefly suspended on Monday night, but picked back up on Tuesday morning, when search crews were able to locate Dos Santos' body.

What's next:

Officials have not released a cause of death at this time.