Bone fragments, caskets found at Temple University construction site, school officials said

The Brief Temple University announced bone fragments and caskets were found at a construction site on campus. Officials said crews were conducting routine preparations for work at the construction when they came across the remains.



Caskets and bone fragments were found at a Temple University construction site. The university addressed the findings in a statement, saying a portion of the site was once part of a cemetery.

What we know:

Temple University officials said that caskets and bone fragments were found at a campus construction site, at North Broad Street across from Polett Walk.

They did not say when the discovery occurred, only that crews were involved in routine preparations for the work zone when they came across the findings. They made the announcement Friday.

The backstory:

The construction site sits atop a portion of what was once Monument Cemetery. The university and the Philadelphia Board of Education "acquired" the cemetery in the 1950s, officials said.

Once acquired, all of the remains were reinterred at Lawnview Memorial Park.

Big picture view:

The university devised a plan for such discoveries, because, they say, it isn’t uncommon for crews to find such items after cemeteries are overtaken for other uses.

Temple’s plan involves notifying the Philadelphia Coroner’s Office, the medical examiner, law enforcement and an archeologist.

Once discovered, crews immediately stopped working at the site and the plan was set into motion.

The remains were then handled with care and respect, as their plan dictates.

Work at the site did not resume until all agencies involved in the process gave the okay to do so.

What's next:

University officials stated they would remain in contact with the agencies involved in the plan and, should additional remains be found, they will again set their process in motion, so as to ensure that proper respect and care for the remains is taken.