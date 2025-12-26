Boxing Day frenzy: Cherry Hill shoppers flood stores for returns and deals

The Brief Shoppers flocked to malls for returns and post-holiday deals. Some found great deals, while others faced empty shelves. Many families successfully navigated the post-Christmas chaos.



Shoppers returned to the malls, not just for deals, but also to handle returns after Christmas.

What we know:

Many shoppers were back at the mall, with some looking for post-holiday deals and others returning gifts.

"A whole pair of pants for $1.59... you just can’t go wrong," said Yoshua Hall, who was thrilled with the prices. Grace Rutyna found empty shelves in the pan section, indicating that restocking might not happen until the new year.

Meanwhile, Cherry Hill saw plenty of return traffic, with long lines for Amazon returns.

Post-Christmas shopping experiences

What they're saying:

"There was a giant line for Amazon returns. This is a hub for Amazon, so that’s one of the popular ones," said Hall.

Despite the crowds, he noted, "I wouldn’t say it was egregiously bad."

Violet Caruso received an iPad but ended up with a duplicate Lego set, prompting a return trip.

Her family planned to "divide and conquer" to manage the returns efficiently, said Tracy Caruso.

Not everyone was returning gifts.

Lincoln Muslany was pleased with his haul, which included Nike quarter-zips and Uggs.

"I’ve been wanting them for so long," he said.

Joy Bender found success with a simple exchange, opting for a magnetic cover instead.

"Everything pretty much worked out," she said, emphasizing the importance of family time over gifts.