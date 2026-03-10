PHL attempting Guinness World Record for 'Longest Line of Cheesesteaks'

article

The Brief Philadelphia International Airport is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the "Longest Line of Cheesesteaks." The attempt will take place on March 24 between Terminals B and C. The cheesesteaks will be served to passengers following the attempt.



Philadelphia is already the "Cheesesteak Capital of the World," but now the city is hoping to claim another cheesesteak title.

What we know:

Philadelphia International Airport's PHL Food & Shops is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the "Longest Line of Cheesesteaks" as part of the airport's Cheesesteak Week celebration.

On March 24, all PHL restaurants with cheesesteaks on the menu will team up to assemble a continuous line of authentic Philadelphia cheesteaks throughout the connector area between Terminals B and C.

Those restaurants include Chickie’s & Pete’s, Geno’s Steaks, Jim’s South St. Famous Cheesesteaks, Passyunk Steaks, Tony Luke’s and more.

A representative from Guinness World Records will verify the final count and confirm whether the airport successfully set the record.

What you can do:

It will be a good day to be traveling through PHL, because all those cheesesteaks will be served to passengers following the attempt. Any remaining cheesesteaks will be given to Philabundance.