Boy gets surprise parade from Harrison Township Police Department to celebrate 4th birthday

The Harrison Township Police Department in Mullica Hill surprised a young boy for his fourth birthday.

Timmy Elvis Lavery has some underlying health issues and his mother Lauren Griest Lavery, who is pregnant with her third child, has anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So the boy's uncle Larry Griest wanted to do something special for Timmy’s big day Friday.

Griest shared the video on Facebook on Friday, which shows dozens of police cars lined up honking with their sirens on wishing Timmy a very happy birthday.

Courtesy: Lauren Griest Lavery and Larry Griest

