Expand / Collapse search

Boy gets surprise parade from Harrison Township Police Department to celebrate 4th birthday

Published 
Updated just in
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Boy gets surprise parade from Harrison Township police for 4th birthday

A New Jersey police department surprised a boy for his fourth birthday.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - The Harrison Township Police Department in Mullica Hill surprised a young boy for his fourth birthday. 

Timmy Elvis Lavery has some underlying health issues and his mother Lauren Griest Lavery, who is pregnant with her third child, has anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So the boy's uncle Larry Griest wanted to do something special for Timmy’s big day Friday.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Griest shared the video on Facebook on Friday, which shows dozens of police cars lined up honking with their sirens on wishing Timmy a very happy birthday.

Courtesy: Lauren Griest Lavery and Larry Griest

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP