Former Eagle Laekin Vakalahi puts Super Bowl LIX ring up for auction

What we know:

The ring, designed by Jason's of Beverly Hills, features 145 diamonds, representing the Eagles' record-setting playoff points. It also includes marquise-shaped diamonds for the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

The ring's unique pop-out wings reveal coach Nick Sirianni's motto: "You can't be great without the greatness of others." The left shank displays the Super Bowl score, team wordmark and a diamond-inlaid logo for their 10-game win streak.

A personal touch for Vakalahi

The right shank of the ring identifies Laekin Vakalahi by surname and jersey number, while his signature is on the band. Inside, the scores of each postseason win, and the Brazilian flag are engraved.

The ring also includes Sirianni's core values: "Tough, Detailed, Together," and features 18 green stones for the team's total wins. It comes in a custom box with a turntable and LED lighting.