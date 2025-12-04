Philadelphia school safety officer shot 11 times ‘grateful to be alive'

The Brief A Philadelphia school safety officer is on a remarkable journey of recovery after being shot 11 times while trying to help during a road rage incident. Officer Craig Romanczuk was on overnight patrol with the School District of Philadelphia on June 29 when he was shot multiple times. A preliminary hearing in Romanczuk’s case is scheduled for a later date.



Officer Craig Romanczuk, a school safety officer, was on overnight patrol with the School District of Philadelphia on June 29 when a car approached him on Columbus Boulevard. The driver asked for help, and as Romanczuk opened his car door, he says he was shot multiple times.

"I thought, ‘I’m glad that’s over,’ and I felt more bullets hit me, one cut across my chest and one went through my collarbone, through my Adam’s apple, vocal cords, and out my teeth," he told FOX 29. " I went, ‘Oh, that hurts so much, and I don’t think I’m going to live,’ and then he shot me again, and it went out my nose."

Despite the severity of his injuries, he managed to drive about 100 feet before crashing.

"I’m thinking about my kids, I didn’t get a chance to tell them I love them," he said.

"I would probably do that again, stop and help people."

What we know:

Romanczuk says he underwent an eight-hour surgery after one bullet hit his artery, among other lifesaving procedures. He spent a month at Jefferson Hospital and another month at Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation Hospital. On Friday, he had a five-hour surgery to get new teeth.

"Do I have regrets? No," he said. "I would probably do that again, stop and help people."

Romanczuk, who has nearly 50 years of experience in law enforcement between his time with Philadelphia Police and then the district, has no plans to retire.

In July, police announced the arrest of Giansteban Ariza, who was charged with attempted murder and other offenses. Romanczuk hopes Ariza will remain in prison to prevent further harm to others.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing in Romanczuk’s case is scheduled for a later date. Next week, the Commonwealth will argue for Ariza’s bail to be increased back to $1.95 million after a judge lowered it on Thursday to SOB (sign on bond).

Prosecutors immediately filed an emergency stay, keeping Ariza in custody until at least the hearing next week. The commonwealth originally requested Ariza to be held on $5 million, according to the District Attorney’s Office.