Ocean City Council narrowly advances hotel plan for former Gillian’s Wonderland Pier

The Brief The Ocean City Council voted 4–3 to advance a proposal that could eventually transform the former Gillian’s Wonderland Pier amusement park into a large-scale beachfront hotel. The approval moves the plan to the city’s Planning Board — the required first step in determining whether the shuttered amusement park can be rezoned for hotel use. Gillian’s Wonderland Pier closed last year after 94 years of operation.



In a narrow and emotionally-charged decision, the Ocean City Council voted 4–3 to advance a proposal that could eventually transform the former Gillian’s Wonderland Pier amusement park into a large-scale beachfront hotel.

The approval, made late Thursday night after four hours of speeches and deliberation, does not rezone the property. For now, it moves the plan to the city’s Planning Board — the required first step in determining whether the shuttered amusement park can be rezoned for hotel use.

What we know:

A roller coaster of emotions poured out inside the Ocean City Music Pier auditorium, where a packed crowd of residents and business owners filled the boardwalk venue. Council heard 87 speakers over the course of three hours — some pleading for economic revival, others warning that approving the project would erode the town’s identity.

What they're saying:

"This is a polarizing issue, and I’m exhausted," one resident said during public comment. Another added, "You were elected to move our city forward. Thank you very much," drawing applause.

Developer Eustace Mita is proposing a 252-room, eight-story Icona hotel on the site of the former Wonderland Pier, which closed last year after 94 years of operation. Supporters argue the hotel could boost tourism and help struggling businesses on the island’s north end near 600 Boardwalk.

Others urged the council to put the brakes on the project, saying an eight-story hotel would overwhelm the neighborhood, worsen traffic and parking, and threaten the charm of a family-friendly town that has long remained dry.

"The boardwalk is the crown jewel of Ocean City," one opponent said. "Changing zoning will not bring tourism here…vote no."

But supporters countered that the project represents a much-needed opportunity. "Get your head out of the sand — this hotel is the best thing to ever happen," one speaker said.

What's next:

For now, the land remains zoned strictly for amusement use. Any hotel construction would require a formal zoning change — and the Planning Board must review the proposal before the council can consider a final vote.

Tonight’s decision marks a dramatic shift from August, when council rejected the same concept in a 6–1 vote.

Mita was not present for the vote, according to his attorney who spoke at the council meeting on the boardwalk.