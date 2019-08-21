Boy,13, drowns during after-hours swim at Delaware County swim club

Police say a 13-year-old boy drowned after a group of juveniles went for an after-hours swim at a swim club in Folcroft, Pa.

Officers were called to the Folcroft Swim Club just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the four juveniles had gotten into the club after it closed. One of the juveniles was found unresponsive in the deep end of the pool.

Folcroft Police Chief William Bair says the boys hopped the fence somehow and went out into deep end on floatation devices when one of the boys said the 13-year-old went up on the diving board while another held a float below.

"Was gonna jump off and use that but when he landed it was on the witness and the float went away from everybody and I guess basically became a scramble," Chief Bair explained.

Police have not released the name of the boy.