Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philly debuts new seeded roll, cheese layering change

Pat’s King of Steaks, the South Philadelphia landmark known for inventing the cheesesteak, is shaking up its menu after 96 years by introducing a seeded roll option and changing how cheese is served on its sandwiches.

Pat’s adds seeded roll and new cheese melt to menu

What we know:

Pat’s King of Steaks is now offering customers a choice between Aversa's traditional roll or a seeded roll for their cheesesteaks.

The restaurant is also melting cheese on the steak before placing it on the sandwich, a shift from its previous method.

Owner Frank E. Olivieri said, "People can eat a cheesesteak anywhere in the city. Or outside the city. And that’s fine. But if you give them a choice they can have what they want in their neighborhood rather than going somewhere else to get it than why not"

He says after the recent passing of his father Frank P. Olivieri in January, it was a good time to make a change.

Pat’s made the announcement on Instagram saying the "new school style" will be available for a short time only, but staff says depending on success, it may be a permanent move.

"The base sandwich is still the base sandwich, which is rib eye, onions and bread". The new seeded roll option was introduced in response to customer demand, according to Olivieri, who spoke from his winter home in Florida. The sign outside Pat's still instructs customers on how to order but consider the change keeping up with the times.

Tommy Francano, who has worked the grill at Pat’s for 47 years, says "It’s not 1930, no more either you know. We’re now in 2026 we need to give our customers what they want"

Some customers are excited about the new seeded roll, while others are skeptical. Jean, a 60-year customer from West Oak Lane, said, "I think they’re crazy."

Alex Law from Voorhees, New Jersey, said, "I’m all for it. I love seeded rolls. It’s all what Philly bread is all about."

Pat’s has been serving cheesesteaks since 1930, and the latest changes mark a significant update to its classic menu.

Pat’s history and customer reactions

Pat’s King of Steaks has been a staple in South Philadelphia for nearly a century, credited with inventing the cheesesteak.

Although some menu items like pork sandwiches have come and gone from the menu, the restaurant has maintained many traditions, including its ordering style and classic sandwich ingredients.

Olivieri says his grandfather, the original owner of Pat’s, ate his steak sandwich with no cheese, dill relish and spicy mustard, showing even the most iconic traditions can evolve over time.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how popular the seeded roll option will become or if additional menu changes are planned at Pat’s.