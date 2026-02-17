Expand / Collapse search
Department of Interior appeals order to restore slavery exhibit at Independence Mall

By
Published  February 17, 2026 9:54pm EST
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Department of Interior appeals slavery exhibit order in Philly: What happens now?

The Department of the Interior is appealing a federal judge's order to immediately restore the slavery exhibit at the President's House site in Independence Mall, Philadelphia, after its removal by the National Park Service.

The Brief

    • The Department of the Interior is appealing a federal judge's order to restore the slavery exhibit at the President's House in Independence Mall.
    • A judge ordered the National Park Service to immediately reinstall the exhibit, which was removed in January after an executive order from President Trump.
    • The legal fight continues as the city, advocacy groups, and the federal government debate control over the site's historical displays.

PHILADELPHIA - The Department of the Interior has officially appealed a federal judge’s order to restore the slavery exhibit at the President’s House site in Independence Mall. 

The legal battle follows a ruling that required the National Park Service to immediately reinstall the exhibit, which was removed in January after an executive order from President Trump.

Federal judge orders exhibit reinstatement

What we know:

U.S. District Court Judge Cynthia Rufe ordered the Department of the Interior to restore the slavery exhibits at the President’s House site at Independence Historical Park. 

The National Park Service had removed the 34 panels and video exhibits on Jan. 22.

Mayor Cherelle Parker reacted to the decision, saying, "I want you to know I am thrilled the city's preliminary injunction has been granted in full," said Parker. She also quoted Judge Rufe’s opinion, stating, "Judge Rufe wrote in her opinion any agency, whether it be the Department of Interior, The National Park Service or any other agency cannot simply arbitrarily decide what is true based on its own whims, regardless of the evidence before it," said Parker.

The city of Philadelphia sued the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service after the exhibit’s removal. In court, the federal government argued that the National Park Service has ownership, management, and control to remove and revise interpretive materials at the President’s House site. 

Judge Rufe disagreed, ruling that the exhibits must be re-installed.

A federal judge has ordered the Department of the Interior to immediately restore slavery exhibits at the President’s House site in Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park.

The Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, which fought for the creation of the slavery memorial, held a virtual celebration after the judge’s ruling. Michael Coard, founder of the coalition, said, "Why would you want to erase American history even if you legally could? Why would you want to?" said Coard.

The exhibit tells the story of nine people who were enslaved in President George Washington’s home during America’s founding.

Legal battle continues as government appeals

The Department of the Interior said in a statement, "We disagree with the court’s ruling. The National Park Service routinely updates exhibits across the park system to ensure historical accuracy and completeness. If not for this unnecessary judicial intervention, updated interpretive materials providing a fuller account of the history of slavery at Independence Hall would have been installed in the coming days. The Department is planning to file an appeal."

Attorney Cara McClellan, representing the coalition, said, "We are geared up to represent you and the NCAA fund is going to be co-counseling this," said McClellan. She added, "It means we gonna be for a while in this position where things are held at bay while the appeal happens and there's a full decision from the third circuit," said McClellan.

Michael Coard said, "Every great fighter has gotten knocked down but every truly great fighter has stood up and we will continue to fight," said Coard. "We're still fighting, same passion, same energy as we had at the first oral argument," said Coard.

The Avenging the Ancestors Coalition says it is not backing down, even if the case goes to the Supreme Court.

The legal fight over the slavery exhibit has drawn national attention, with both sides arguing over historical representation and control of public spaces.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when or if the slavery exhibit will be reinstalled at the President’s House site, as the appeal process is ongoing and a final decision from the Third Circuit Court has not been made.

The Source: Information from statements from the Office of Communications Office of the Secretary U.S. Department of the Interior, and interviews with city officials and advocacy groups.

