Brandywine Valley SPCA offers support for pets amid COVID-19 outbreak

As the Delaware Valley grapples with the effects of the novel coronavirus, one local animal shelter is offering help to pet families in need.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) on Friday announced the availability of community resources — from a pet food pantry to temporarily employment — to help soften the blow of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no reason to believe that pet dogs or cats can contract or spread COVID-19. While pets are not directly at risk, they may be impacted other ways, the BVSPCA said.

“An important part of our work is to be a trusted resource to the community,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “We recognize the changes and uncertainty pet families are facing at this time, so we’re thinking creatively to open up as many options to help as we can.”

The BVSPCA typically hosts a regular pet pantry on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Until further notice, the BVSPCA is expanding access to pet food at any BVSPCA shelter location during normal business hours: Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The BVSPCA is also extending opportunities for temporary employment in animal care and adoption assistance. Applicants must be 18 years or older and live in the state of Delaware or within either Chester or Delaware county.

Anyone who has questions related to their pets or who needs assistance can contact the BVSPCA Pet Resource Center hotline in Pennsylvania (484-301-5200) and Delaware (302-516-1010).

"This is also a time for all of us to come together for the animals," BVSPCA said in a statement, adding that community members are still free to adopt, foster or volunteer.

All BVSPCA locations remain open to the public.

Those interested in donating to the Brandywine Valley SPCA can do so here. Supplies can also be donated by purchasing items on the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

