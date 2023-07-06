Britney Spears slapped by Victor Wembanyama's security guard: reports

Britney Spears has reportedly filed a police report after a member of San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama’s security team slapped her and knocked her to the ground in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that Spears, her husband Sam Asghari and two others were walking to Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel for dinner when they spotted the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama, this year’s No. 1 draft pick.

Victor Wembanyama celebrates after being drafted first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images Expand

Spears, who was swarmed by fans when she entered the casino, reportedly approached Wembanyama and tapped him on the shoulder to ask for a photo together. She was immediately backhanded by a member of the team’s security detail and fell to the ground, according to TMZ.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Spears was able to get up and go to her table, reports say, and the security guard reportedly came to the table and apologized.

Wembanyama is in Vegas for his debut at NBA Summer League Friday night — and it’s sold out. All 17,500 tickets that were available for Day 1 of the 11-day series of games on the campus of UNLV were gone by sometime Wednesday, largely because of the debut of the rookie who will be playing his first game in a San Antonio Spurs uniform.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.