Brittney Griner says she will return for WNBA's upcoming season

Brittney Griner has broken her silence after she was freed in a prisoner exchange after serving nearly 10 months in a Russian prison.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Griner wrote that she is "grateful" to each person who helped bring her back home and says she will work to bring other American prisoners home.

"President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too," Griner wrote. "I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole."

Griner has been staying in a hotel at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio since her return to the United States.

The WNBA star also says she will return to the Phoenix Mercury for the upcoming season.

"I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," Griner wrote.

Griner was freed from prison in exchange for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout after she was arrested and sentenced to nine years for drug smuggling.

Back in February, Griner was taken into custody at an airport in Moscow for bringing vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through the facility.

The Mercury kick off the 2023 season on May 19 at the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury's first home game is two days later against the Chicago Sky.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

