BTS world tour coming to NJ this year: How to get tickets

The Brief BTS is heading out on a world tour this year! The K-pop band will be making stops in several U.S. cities. East Rutherford, New Jersey, will see BTS take the stage in August.



BTS is making a comeback with a massive world tour, and a stop in New Jersey this year.

What we know:

The highly anticipated return of the Grammy-nominated K-pop group comes after a four-year hiatus.

Their 79-date world tour will stop in London, Tokyo, Munich, Sydney and several US cities, including East Rutherford, New Jersey.

BTS will take the stage at MetLife Stadium on August 1 and 2.

What you can do:

Tickets will be available for pre-sale at 11 a.m. on January 22.

General onsale will begin at 11 a.m. on January 24.

Dig deeper:

BTS will also release their 10th studio album this year, more than five years since their last full-length studio album.

In March 2022, the band announced they would be taking an extended hiatus to complete mandatory military service in South Korea.

All seven band members also released solo music during the break.