Bucks County woman asks for prayers for husband with COVID-19 on ventilator

These are difficult and scary times for a Bucks County family. Curt Eggert, 57, has COVID-19 and is on a ventilator. His wife of 30 years is asking family, friends, and strangers for prayers.

"I want as many people as I can find to pray for him and try to make a miracle happen to get him over the hump," Kathleen Egger told FOX 29.

Last week, Curt's oxygen levels dropped precipitously low while intubated on a ventilator. He has since rallied, giving Kathleen hope that science, medicine, and the power of communal prayer can save her husband.

"Easter Sunday was the last time I talked to him and said goodnight," Kathleen explained. "Around March 25, he started feeling funny Sunday night, he started with a headache. I don’t even know how to tell you but I knew."

They went to the doctor and then got a test, Curt was positive. Kathleen attempted to take care of him at their home in Levittown. She kept her distance, but things got worse, and Curt was rushed to the hospital on April 7. He could barely breathe.

Kathleen lives trying to balance fear and optimism for her best friend and husband.

"My faith is what’s getting me through," she said.

Kathleen adds she doesn’t want anything material,but she wants collective prayer for Curt from people near and far.

