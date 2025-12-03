Notebook pages detail alleged University of Delaware Police Department attack plot

The Brief Investigators shared notebook pages detailing an alleged attack plan on the University of Delaware's Police Department. Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested on Monday night after police found him in a local park after hours in a truck with guns, ammo and body armor. Khan was described by another neighbor as "quiet" and "standoffish."



Newly released court documents show notebook pages scrawled with attack plans investigators allege were written by a University of Delaware undergrad student who was plotting an assault on the school's police department.

The backstory:

Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested just around midnight after investigators say he was confronted by police while sitting in a pickup truck in Canby Park after hours.

Police say Khan refused to exit the vehicle and resisted arrest, leading officers to search the pickup and uncover weapons, body armor, and other tactical equipment.

Among the items recovered by police during a search was a composition notebook that included "notes on warfare techniques, premeditated assault plans, and a diagram of the University of Delaware Police Department."

Featured article

"In the handwritten notebook, Khan discussed additional weapons and firearms, how they could be used in an attack, and how law enforcement detection could be avoided once an attack was carried out," the Department of Justice said in a release.

Investigators say the notebook found in Khan's possession referenced a member of the University of Delaware’s Police Department by name, and included entry and exit points from the department building.

Khan was taken to New Castle County Police headquarters where he was charged with several felony weapons charges, including Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon.

What was written in the notebook?

Dig deeper:

Court documents say Khan's notebook outlined multiple firearms and how they perform, and named a specific member of the University of Delaware campus police.

Newly released court documents show notebook pages scrawled with attack plans investigators allege were written by a University of Delaware undergrad student who was plotting an assault on the school's police department.

Documents say another page included a hand drawn layout of a university building, with entry and exit points, and a time of day.

"At this time, we have reason to believe he was planning an assault on the University of Delaware Police Department," Master Cpl. Richard Chambers said.

What they're saying:

In a letter to the school community, Interim President Laura Carlson said there are no known or immediate threats against the school.

"This is frightening to all of us," Carlson said.

Neighbors who live near Khan's Wilmington home recalled the police raid at the property on Tuesday that left windows and doors boarded up.

"I don't know if it's when they hit the door or the window inside, but it literally shattered, that's how hard and loud it was," Amanda Rider told FOX 29.

Khan was described by another neighbor as "quiet" and "standoffish."

"It's a really scary thought that it was so close to home, like next to home," the neighbor said.

What's next:

Khan was arraigned on $107,200 cash bail and turned over to the FBI for additional charges.

The FBI's Baltimore Division's Wilmington Resident Agency is leading the investigation.