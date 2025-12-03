'Santa Frauds' and the 12 scams of Christmas: BBB warnings ahead of 2025 holidays

article

The Brief As holiday shopping heats up, scammers are using "Santa" wishes, fake deals, delivery notices and charity scams to trick shoppers. The Better Business Bureau warns that the "12 Scams of Christmas" are already circulating — from fake social-media ads to bogus shipping alerts. Shoppers should stay alert: double-check retailers, ignore "too-good-to-be-true" offers, and avoid wiring money or paying with gift cards.



The holiday season brings cheer, and unfortunately, a surge in scams. The Better Business Bureau recently released its annual "12 Scams of the Holidays," highlighting some of the most common tricks scammers use to steal money or personal data around this time of year.

Holiday scams to watch out for

Misleading social media ads & fake storefronts

Fake ads for popular toys, luxury goods or hot-ticket items flood social media feeds. Scammers often redirect buyers to cloned websites that look real while promising deep discounts on in-demand gifts, but deliver nothing. The BBB warns these scams are among the top holiday traps.

Bogus shipping notifications & phishing texts

With so many gifts arriving in December, scammers exploit the rush by sending fake shipping or delivery alerts, asking for payment or personal info and often claiming a missed package needs a fee to reschedule. These "delivery notice" scams are another common warning flag.

Fake gift exchanges & pyramid gifts

"Secret Santa" or "gift exchange" schemes are sometimes advertised as easy ways to meet people or swap gifts. They can turn into pyramid scams where you'll end up paying or sending gifts for nothing in return. BBB includes these among its holiday scam warnings.

Phony charities and donation scams

Holiday generosity is high and scammers target that. Fake charity campaigns and donation requests asking for payment via wire, gift cards, or prepaid cards are among the top scams to avoid. Experts urge verifying any charity before donating.

Fake holiday jobs and seasonal-work scams

Demand for holiday help goes up and so do job scams. Fake job postings lure applicants in with promises of easy cash or direct deposit work. Scammers may request payment for application fees, training, or equipment, but never deliver. The BBB warns these scams rise every holiday season.

How to protect yourself

Always check reviews and ratings of any retailer or seller before you buy, especially for big-ticket gifts or deals that seem too good.

If a website asks for payment via gift cards, wire transfer, or prepaid cards, treat it as a red flag. Those are common scam methods.

Never click links in unexpected texts or emails claiming to be from a delivery service or retailer. Instead, go directly to a company’s official website instead.

Verify charities before donating. Use trusted charity-rating websites or confirm directly through known contact info.

Be cautious with holiday job offers that promise quick money with little work, especially if they ask for upfront payment.

Why scammers strike now

Holiday are chaotic with crowded stores, heavy online shopping, pressure to buy gifts and give. That mix makes people more likely to make rushed decisions. Scammers exploit that urgency, hoping victims won’t take the time to verify deals or think through suspicious messages. As the BBB notes, this window of holiday "busy + distraction" is when scams spike.