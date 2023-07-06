Camden County official facing blowback for comments about Philadelphia: 'Gun-bearing freaks'

A Camden County official is facing backlash after his comments about Philadelphia sparked outrage.

"We just want to send a clear message to the thugs and criminals and gun-bearing freaks over in Philadelphia who live in a society of lawlessness," Camden County Commissioner Louis Cappelli, Jr. said.

The comments came at a Wednesday press conference where city and county officials gathered to discuss a shooting that erupted at the city's 4th of July fireworks celebration.

Camden County Commissioner Louis Cappelli, Jr. speaks at a press conference addressing a shooting that left a 6-year-old girl shot on July 4th.

Authorities say the shooting took place near the Camden Waterfront shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, following the start of the fireworks show in Wiggins Park.

Camden Police Deputy Chief Janell Simpson told reporters an altercation broke out between two groups and a person opened fire, shooting a six-year-old girl in the knee.

Officials say she was transported to Cooper University Hospital for treatment and she is expected to recover physically.

According to police, three suspects were arrested on scene and later released as the investigation continues. One of the shooting suspects has a tie to Philadelphia, authorities say.

"We don't want you here," Cappelli continued. "Stay out of Camden. Stay out of Camden County. Stay out of New Jersey. Keep your barbaric behavior in Philadelphia."

His comments have gained attention online and on social media, with some in favor of his response and others condemning his remarks.

Philadelphia City Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson released the following statement in response to Cappelli's commentary:

"I want to extend my prayers to the six-year-old child that was injured in the Fourth of July shooting in Camden, Nj. As a mother of a six-year-old, my heart is with their entire family, and I am praying for a speedy recovery. However, I am extremely appalled by the derogatory statements made earlier today by Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. A majority of the 1.59 million residents of Philadelphia are self-respecting, law-abiding citizens. To insinuate that ALL Philadelphians are ‘thugs,’ ‘criminals,’ and ‘freaks’ simply because one of the suspectsin a shooting has "a tie to Philadelphia' is completely unacceptable."

Richardson went on to call his comments "disparaging," "asinine and unprincipled" for a man of his stature and she noted he should work to foster stronger relationships with officials in Philadelphia instead of criticizing the city's residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.