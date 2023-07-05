Police: 6-year-old girl shot near Camden waterfront after July 4th fireworks, 2 arrested
CAMDEN, N.J. - Two people have been placed in police custody after a shooting in Camden on the 4th of July, police say.
Authorities say the shooting took place in the area near the Camden waterfront.
According to officials, July 4th fireworks began around 10 p.m. and the shooting erupted after fireworks began.
Police say a six-year-old girl was shot and later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say two suspects were arrested on scene and a gun was recovered.
Officials have not said if any other people were injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.