Camden County Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The Camden County Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Aaliajana Shields was reported missing Saturday from her home on the 2900 block of North Congress Road.

She is described as a black female, 5’6", 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black and dark blue hair.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt and carrying a white PINK backpack. She is known to frequent Branch Village, Lanning Square and Bergen Square.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042.