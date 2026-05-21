Eagles' LB Nolan Smith arrested, accused of driving 135 MPH in 70 MPH zone: reports

The Brief Eagles LB Nolan Smith was arrested for speeding and reckless driving last week in Georgia. Smith was reportedly clocked going 135 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on an interstate Twiggs County. The former first round pick posted bond and was released.



Eagles LB Nolan Smith was arrested in Georgia last week after allegedly going 135 MPH in a 70 MPH zone, according to reports.

What we know:

ESPN and the Georgia Gazette reported that Smith, 25, was pulled over on the interstate in Twiggs County.

The former first round pick was reportedly clocked at 135 MPH in a 70 MPH zone at 10:41 p.m. that night.

ESPN reports that Smith posted bond and was released. He is due in court at a later date.

The backstory:

Smith is a native of Savannah, and played college football at the University of Georgia.

The Eagles chose Smith with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith started 12 games for the Eagles last season, missing time due to a triceps injury he suffered in Week 3.