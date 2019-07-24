article

Trains on New Jersey Transit's Northeast Corridor line were delayed during the morning commute because a car that became wedged under the passenger platform of a station was blocking one of the tracks.

It's not clear how the car became wedged on Wednesday under the eastbound platform of the station in Edison. It did not appear that anyone had been injured.

The car apparently went through a chain link fence that separates the parking lot from the platform. The car also knocked over a sign.

The incident caused delays of up to 30 minutes before the vehicle was removed later Wednesday morning. Officials say normal operations were expected to soon resume.