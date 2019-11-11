Expand / Collapse search

Center City pop-up shop offering 1,000 winter coats to adults in need

By FOX 29 staff
PHILADELPHIA - As temperatures continue to drop across the Delaware Valley, the winter coats are coming out.

But for some, a warm coat is not always a guarantee.

Our Closet’s Coat Day pop-up event, a Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia program, aims to change that by providing 1,000 high-quality winter coats to vulnerable Philadelphians.

The event runs from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. and from 5 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. Monday at Congregation Rodeph Shalom in Center City.

Our Closet’s Coat Day pop-up event aims to help vulnerable Philadelphians by providing 1,000 high-quality winter coats for free.

“The goal is to meet a basic need for community members so that they can better focus on handling other stressors in their lives, such as securing a steady source of income or finding permanent housing solutions with confidence,” JFCS said in a statement.

There are no eligibility requirements to receive a coat, and volunteers will be on site to help find the right coat size and style for each visitor.

Those interested in donating to the Jewish Family & Children’s Service can do so here.

