Cheltenham superintendent resigns week after football coaches, players charged with assault

The Brief Dr. Brian Scriven has resigned as Superintendent of the Cheltenham School District, effective immediately. In his resignation letter, Scriven cited events in the district in the past year that have "tested our community in ways none of us anticipated." Several Cheltenham High School football coaches and players were charged last week in connection with two separate locker room assaults.



Dr. Brian Scriven has resigned as Superintendent of the Cheltenham School District, the school board announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes just one week after several Cheltenham High School football coaches and players were charged with assault in connection with an investigation into locker room hazing.

Cheltenham superintendent resigns

What we know:

Scriven's resignation is effective immediately, according to the school board.

The announcement comes just one week after several Cheltenham High School football coaches and players were charged with assault in connection with an investigation into locker room assaults.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cheltenham High School football coaches, players charged in locker room assaults

What they're saying:

In his letter to the board, Scriven cited events in the district in the past year that have "tested our community in ways none of us anticipated."

"I have thought long and hard about what is best, not for me, but for the students, staff and families who depend on strong, trusted leadership," Scriven wrote. "I have come to believe that the district is best served by a fresh start under new leadership, and that stepping aside now is the right and necessary step to allow Cheltenham to move forward."

In a statement, the school board said that it "has accepted Dr. Scriven’s resignation, and we thank him for his dedicated service to Cheltenham public schools."

Scriven's resignation letter

What they're saying:

Scriven's full letter to the school board is below:

Dear Members of the Board,

It is with a full heart and after considerable reflection that I submit my resignation as Superintendent of the Cheltenham School District, effective immediately.

Serving this district has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. As a graduate of Cheltenham High School, this role has never simply been a job to me, it has been a calling rooted in gratitude for the education and community that shaped who I am. To have had the opportunity to lead the district that first opened doors for me has meant more than words can fully express.

This year has tested our community in ways none of us anticipated. I have thought long and hard about what is best, not for me, but for the students, staff, and families who depend on strong, trusted leadership. I have come to believe that the district is best served by a fresh start under new leadership, and that stepping aside now is the right and necessary step to allow Cheltenham to move forward.

I want to thank the Board, the faculty and staff, and this community for the trust placed in me throughout my tenure. I am deeply proud of the work we accomplished together, and I remain hopeful for Cheltenham's continued success. This district, and this community, will always hold a special place in my heart.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve.

Sincerely,

Dr. Brian Scriven

Football hazing investigation

The backstory:

Four Cheltenham High School football coaches and six players were charged last week in connection with two separate locker room assaults on a 15-year-old teammate in August and September 2025.

Former head coach Terence Tolbert, associate head coach Darian "DJ" McFadden, assistant coach Benjamin Johnson III and volunteer coach Ralph Burnley are each charged with endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy, according to the District Attorney.

Player Isaiah Simpson, 18, is charged with aggravated assault and Josia Peeler is charged with false swearing to police. Four other juvenile players were also charged.

A Grand Jury found that on Aug. 15, 2025, and Sept. 3, 2025, multiple football players restrained and assaulted a sophomore player, including poking him with a broomstick and kicking and stomping him while he was wearing football gear. The first incident was recorded and shared with students before being deleted. Coaches weren't present during the assaults.

The Grand Jury’s investigation revealed that after learning about the Sept. 3, 2025, assault, the coaches discussed handling the matter within the team instead of reporting it to the victim’s mother or school administrators. The victim’s mother only learned about the assault days later and took her son for medical care, where he was found to have a contusion.

Who will replace Scriven?

What's next:

Until the district selects Scriven's replacement, Joshua Sweigard, the district's Director of Business Services will serve as acting superintendent. The school board will still have to approve the temporary appointment at its next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 11.