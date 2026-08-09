Deadly double shooting spans several blocks in North Philadelphia with no arrests made

The Brief A shooting involving nearly 100 shots occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in North Philadelphia, leaving one man dead inside a car and a second man hospitalized in critical condition. The crime scene near North 8th Street and Oxford Avenue spanned several blocks, with investigators recovering at least 90 shell casings. Police are actively searching for a suspect.



Nearly 100 shots were fired in an overnight shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured in North Philadelphia as police search for the suspected gunman.

What we know:

Police responded to North 8th Street and Oxford Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

One man was found dead inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest, while another man showed up at the hospital a short time later. He is said to be in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Several cars were also struck during the shooting, which reportedly caused an accident in the area.

Investigators were still gathering evidence later Sunday morning at a crime scene that spanned several blocks. FOX 29's Ellen Kolodziej reports that at least 90 shell casings were seen littered throughout the scene.

What we don't know:

Both men are said to be in their 30s, but the identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released.

A motive is still unknown, and police have yet to release any details about a possible suspect.

What they're saying:

Video taken just minutes after shots were fired is beyond upsetting to neighbors who’ve lived her for decades.

"When you live in Philadelphia, you see like one or two shell cases around every once in a while, but like 90, that’s something to be weary about, you know?" James Lee said.

Claire Rasmussen called the shooting "super scary."

"This stuff never happens in this neighborhood. It’s just full of seniors and kids and families and, yeah, it never happens. It’s really crazy," she said.