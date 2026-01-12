Cheese products recalled in 20 states after testing positive for listeria, FDA says

article

The Brief Food and Drug Administration officials announced that several cheese products were recalled after testing positive for listeria. New York, California, and Pennsylvania are among the states where the cheese items were distributed. Consumers with the cheese items should throw them away or take them to the store to receive a refund.



A cheese recall impacting 20 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, was issued after certain products tested positive for listeria, according to the FDA.

FDA officials released an updated recall notice on Jan. 6 to an earlier one published on their website on Nov. 26, 2025.

RELATED: Italian parsley recalled over possible salmonella contamination

An initial voluntary recall was issued by the Ambriola Company in November for certain cheese products produced at the organization's facility in West Caldwell, New Jersey, after routine testing confirmed the presence of listeria, bacteria that can cause serious illness and even death, specifically among pregnant women, older individuals, young children and people with weakened immune systems.

Which cheese products were recalled?

Why you should care:

The Food and Drug Administration listed the recalled cheese products that tested positive for listeria, which are listed below:

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 4 oz and 8 oz plastic cup & lid, 12 units per case (Lot Numbers: 1000572472 1000570734 1000570735 1000570736 1000572482 1000572483 1000572485)

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano, 5 and 10-pound plastic bags (units) (Lot numbers: 1000570725 1000572476 1000570724 1000572475 1000570726 1000570727 1000572477)

Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano 2/10, 10-pound plastic bags (units) (Lot number(s): 1000572486)

Boar's Head Grated Pecorino Romano, 6 oz Plastic Cup & Lid, 12 units per case (Lot number(s): 1000572486)

Sam's Pecorino Romano grated, 1.5 lb Plastic Bags, 12 units per case (Lot number(s): 1000570107 1000570766 1000572513)

Boar's Head Pecorino Romano Grated, 5-pound plastic bag (Lot number(s): 1000570093 1000570738)

Ambriola Piccante grated Pecorino Romano, 5 and 10-pound plastic bags (Lot number(s): 1000572981 1000570737 1000570092 1000572487)

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 48/8oz Shipper, Plastic Cup & Lid, 48 units per case (Lot numbers: 1000570750 1000572499 1000572514)

What states are affected by the cheese recall?

Local perspective:

FDA officials reported that the recalled cheese products were distributed to the following states:

Arizona California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Illinois Indiana Massachusetts Maine New Jersey New York Ohio Oregon Pennsylvania Texas Virginia Washington State Wisconsin

What should I do with the recalled cheese products?

What you can do:

Consumers who bought the affected cheese products should not eat them and either throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased to get a refund. Anyone seeking more information about the recall can call Ambriola at 1-800-962-8224 from Monday through Friday from 9:00am – 4:00 pm ET.