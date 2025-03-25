Cherry blossoms 2025: Where can you find the best places to see cherry trees

article

The Brief Did you know that Southeast Pennsylvania is known as America’s Garden Capital? Now that spring is taking shape in the region, it is only a matter of time before cherry blossoms will be adorning trees. So when and where can you expect to have a peak at the incredible sights of the trees in bloom?



As the temperatures warm and the early spring flowers and bulbs gloriously open after the long, cold winter, it won’t be long until the beauty and grace of the cherry trees open their buds.

So, where and when, in the Philadelphia area, known as America’s Garden Capital, will you be able to see the cherry blossoms?

What we know:

Southeast Pennsylvania is known as America’s Garden Capital, with a wide variety of garden locations for the public to visit, from Longwood Gardens in Chester County, to Winterthur in New Castle County, to the Gardens at Mill Fleurs in upper Bucks County, to Chanticleer in Delaware County and Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum, there are plenty of locations to see spring flowers.

The list doesn’t even grasp New Jersey and its Garden State label and how many locations there are to find peace in nature’s evolving beauty.

But, perhaps the most stunning beauty of springtime comes when cherry blossoms are in bloom.

When can we expect to see the breathtaking blossoms at their best?

Timeline:

The website VisitPhiladelphia spoke with Director of Horticulture at Chestnut Hill’s Morris Arboretum & Gardens, Vince Marrocco. He said that, due to the cold winter, or as he referred, "…bona fide winter," cherry blossoms will likely peak in the Philadelphia area between April 5 and April 8.

Officials with the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center said that Yoshino trees in West Fairmount Park will peak soon, between this last week of March and into the first week of April.

The blooms should begin to break open soon and could last anywhere from four days to two weeks past their peak bloom dates.

What you can do:

There are plenty of locations to view cherry trees with their iconic springtime elegance. Head to VisitPhiladelphia for a complete list.