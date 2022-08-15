Now is prime time for toxic algae blooms that can sicken people, kill pets
Over 2,300 lakes and rivers across the contiguous U.S. are hosts to blue-green algae blooms.
Atlantic Ocean sets records for warmth down at the Jersey shore
The Atlantic Ocean is much warmer, much farther north than it's ever been, and it's setting records.
EPA to designate two 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
'Forever chemicals' have been phased out by U.S. manufacturers, but they remain in the environment because they don't degrade over time.
Desert flooding damages Interstate 10 between Los Angeles and Phoenix
Traffic in both directions was halted initially, but westbound lanes for motorists heading from Arizona to California reopened later.
Bones found in Lake Mead identified as remains of missing Las Vegas man: coroner
The Clark County coroner’s office said that Thomas Erndt was reported missing Aug. 2, 2002.
Melting ice uncovers Viking Age artifacts as climate change creates ‘boon’ for archaeologists
"Most of the artifacts that melt out are extremely well-preserved. It's like they are frozen in time."
Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains debuts in Germany
A fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains is replacing diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in Germany. The trains use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity, saving about 420,000 gallons of diesel fuel a year.
Dinosaur tracks unearthed in Texas state park as drought dries river
Newly uncovered dinosaur tracks at Texas's Dinosaur Valley State Park date back to 113 million years ago
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022.
Children living near fracking sites have higher rate of cancer, Yale study finds
Researchers looked at nearly 2,500 Pennsylvania children, 405 of whom were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), which is the most common type of pediatric cancer.
Great white shark encounters are increasing due to climate change
Scientists say that rising water temperatures due to climate change are allowing juvenile sharks to expand their territory.
Fifth set of human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead as drought conditions continue
It marked the fifth time since May that remains had been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.
Millions more Americans will broil in extreme heat by 2053, study finds
Roughly 8 million Americans are expected to experience a heat index within the "Extreme Danger" category this year. Researchers said that by 2053, that number is expected to increase to 107 million.
Which EVs qualify for new US tax credit? Websites offer help
President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday. It includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle.
Drought-stricken Arizona to get less Colorado River water
Lake Mead is currently less than a quarter full and the seven states overall that depend on its water missed a federal deadline to announce proposals on plans cut additional water next year.
Officials hold meeting on gas leak that caused foul odor to waft across South Jersey
Officials in New Jersey held a public meeting Tuesday about lingering concerns from a tractor-trailer gas leak that caused a foul odor to waft across several counties.
What's in the Inflation Reduction Act? Health care, climate change goals become law
President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and now he has signed into law legislation with a slimmer version of that idea.
President Joe Biden is preparing to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill, which includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change.
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use by 15 percent
Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier.