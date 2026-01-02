Chester County music teacher and students raise $10K for veterans

The Brief A Chester County music teacher and his students are supporting local veterans. The group raised over $10,000 for the Coatesville VA Hospital. The effort involved food, coffee, hygiene products, clothing and gift cards for veterans.



Drumming teacher Anthony Cracchiolo is leading a unique lesson that goes well beyond music.

For the sixth consecutive year, Cracchiolo and his students at Anthony C Drums have been raising funds to support the Coatesville VA Hospital.

This year, they surpassed their goal, collecting over $10,300 to purchase essential supplies for veterans.

Community effort to support veterans

What we know:

Cracchiolo, along with his students and volunteers, organized a fundraising effort to gather hygiene products, clothing, and gift cards for the veterans. The initiative started with just a few shopping bags and has grown significantly over the years.

Jake Herring, a professional drummer and longtime student of Cracchiolo, played a key role in organizing the event. Herring, who has autism, expressed the importance of giving back, especially since his family has a history of military service.

"It’s nice to help veterans and help giving back. It’s very important because my grandparents were veterans," said Herring.

The impact on the students

"The veterans served our country and it’s nice to give back to people who gave to us," said Hudson Clymer, an eighth-grade student involved in the effort. Shashi Patel, a parent, emphasized the valuable life lessons his child is learning through this initiative. Patel said

"Besides music what else do you learn and what you give back to the community and that’s a very important lesson he’s learning right now".

Cracchiolo believes that the effort demonstrates to his students that the dedication they apply to music can also be used to make a positive impact in the community.

"It feels great to do this. To give back is really the point of life," said Cracchiolo.