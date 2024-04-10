Young inventor turns heads in Chile with cardboard patrol car

A 10-year-old boy turned heads in Antuco, Chile, after he drove a makeshift patrol car built out of cardboard.

Alfredo Ossess’s car was "equipped with a beacon, a siren, and even a radio," Chilean police said.

For his efforts, Ossess was invited to the local police station, where he was invited to ride in a real patrol car with an officer.

He was also invited to attend a ceremony on April 27, commemorating the 97th anniversary of the local police service, local media reported.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



