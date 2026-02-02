Gas tanker hits SEPTA bus shelter, leaks fuel at Philly gas station

The Brief Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a gas leak in Rhawnhurst on Monday, Feb. 2. A gas tanker truck hit a SEPTA bus shelter and began leaking fuel during a delivery. State environmental officials were called to assist with the spill.



Philadelphia Fire Department crews responded to a fuel spill at a gas station at Bustleton and Strahle after a tanker truck hit a SEPTA bus shelter while making a delivery Monday, Feb. 2.

Fire crews contain fuel leak at busy intersection

What we know:

Philadelphia Fire Department Hazmat teams worked to control the fuel spill after a gas tanker truck was punctured during a delivery.

The truck struck a SEPTA bus shelter, causing it to leak fuel at the gas station.

Hazmat crews offloaded the remaining gas from the damaged tanker into another truck to prevent further leakage and reduce the risk of fire or environmental harm.

The state Department of Environmental Protection was also called to the scene to provide additional support and oversight.

Crews remained at the intersection to ensure the area was safe and to monitor for any lingering hazards.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much fuel was spilled, whether there were any injuries, or how long the cleanup will take.

FOX 29 has reached out to the Department of Environmental Protection for additional details.

Check back for more updates.