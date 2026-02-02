4 Philadelphia schools close early due to heating problems

The Brief Four Philadelphia schools closed early Monday due to heating problems. Some schools report ongoing issues with heat in classrooms. District officials blame the weather and aging buildings for the challenges.



Four schools in Philadelphia dismissed students early Monday after heating problems left classrooms cold, according to district officials and parents.

Schools report ongoing heating challenges

What we know:

An administrator at Farrell Elementary School told FOX 29 the school is dealing with serious and ongoing heating issues, with at least 15 classrooms without heat and only one working boiler.

A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia said, "Due to the sustained frigid temperatures following the recent snowstorm, combined with the age of some School District of Philadelphia facilities, several schools are experiencing heating-related challenges."

The district said Farrell Elementary School, Parkway Center City Middle College, Greenberg Elementary School and the U School all closed early Monday.

Some parents and students described the conditions as uncomfortable and frustrating.

"Look. This early. 1:30. This message," said Neysa Fuentes, who was upset about a message she received regarding her granddaughter's early dismissal. "The school did not have no heat. This weather. This is cold," said Fuentes, who picked up her granddaughter from after school athletics practice.

Students say they struggled to stay warm in class

What they're saying:

"I had my coat on and everything and it was freezing," said Yarimar Rendon, a student who said after-school activities were moved to a nearby community college with heat.

"They said they were having technical issues with the heater so they tried to have us sit through the whole classes, but I could not feel my toes at all," said Rendon. "I hope they have it fixed by tomorrow," said Rendon.

Some parents said they are not planning to send their children to school if the heat is not fixed.

"(So, they sent you a message saying due to heating issues students will dismiss early today at 1:30. CCP classes will meet as regularly scheduled. We expect a normal schedule tomorrow. it is gonna be cold again tomorrow) No. My granddaughter is not coming to tomorrow. I am sorry," said Fuentes. Her granddaughter is a ninth grader at Parkway Center City Middle College.

District officials say the heating problems are being addressed, but families remain concerned about the cold classrooms and what will happen if temperatures stay low.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if repairs will be completed before students return to school Tuesday or how many other schools may be affected by similar heating problems.